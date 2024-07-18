Enter the Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre Pet Photography Contest

By Dean Chant
Contributor
Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Calling all pet lovers and photography enthusiasts! Time is running out to participate in The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre’s much-loved annual Pet Photography Contest. With only a few weeks left, they encourage you to submit your entries soon.

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, established in 1986, is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned, unwanted, and neglected cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Located in Siddlesham, near Chichester, their mission is to provide a safe haven for these animals, offering them the care and love they deserve until they find their forever homes.

The winner will be chosen by The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre patron Susan Jameson at their annual Summer Fayre on August 11th. The winning entry will receive a stunning portrait of their photo by talented local artist Penny Kirk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian Hughes, General Manager at The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, said, “Our photography contest is always a highlight of our Summer Fayre. Please do spread the word and encourage others to join in the fun. Let's celebrate our pets and make this year's contest unforgettable while raising vital funds for our charity.”

Last year’s Photography Contest winner and their portraitLast year’s Photography Contest winner and their portrait
Last year’s Photography Contest winner and their portrait

Entries cost £2 per photo, and you can enter as many times as you like. All pets are eligible, not just cats and rabbits. The closing date for the photography contest is midnight on August 6th. Photos can be submitted online at https://crrc.co.uk/summerfayre_raffle_auction/.

For further information on The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre please head to www.crrc.co.uk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice