In 2021, 40 teams took to the seafront to race in their homemade non-motorised soapboxes.

The race saw thousands of spectators line the 350m course from Dukes Drive to Helen Gardens.

Now it has been announced the popular contest will return on Sunday September 25.

Entries are open for Eastbourne Soapbox Race 2022. (Photo from Media Attention) SUS-220323-100930001

Cash prizes will be up for grabs for the fastest soapbox and the ‘wackiest creation’, Eastbourne Borough Council said.

The event is free to watch as teams make their way round the track containing various jumps, bends, and hay-bale chicanes.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, the council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said, “This is a very welcome return for the Seafront Soapbox Race, a real fun event for both participants and spectators.

“Last year’s event was a huge success and thousands of people lined the route to watch the fun, fearless and foolhardy entrants race along the seafront.

“Whether it’s raising your company profile, doing your bit for charity or a project between family and friends, we’d love to have you involved.

“Making and completing your wacky creation doesn’t have to cost the earth plus you can have a great time building it.”

Entries cost £100 per team and for more information go to www.SeafrontSoapbox.com.