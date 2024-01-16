Entries open for 2024 Festival of Chichester

The entry window for this year’s Festival of Chichester remains open until the end of January.

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at last year's Festival launch

Festival organisers are hoping to build on the success of the 2023 festival with another packed programme of events of all kinds across the community this summer.

Festival chairman Phil Hewitt said: “We had a great summer last year despite all the economic uncertainties and challenges. It was a question of holding our nerve but when it came to it, we had one of our very best festivals ever – which kind of suggests that the fun and entertainment we bring are even more important in tough times. Let’s make 2024 even better in a fabulous celebration of all the talents we have in the area.”

This year’s festival will run from Saturday, June 15 to Sunday, July 21. You will need to submit your entries before Thursday, February 1 using the festival’s online entry system at https://festivalofchichester.co.uk/

The Take Part page should give you all the information you need about the application process. However, as the procedure requires you to have some specific information and photo(s) to hand, the festival strongly suggest that you read through the ‘how to’ document before you start the submission form as it explains what to prepare. A little while after you have submitted the form(s), the festival will let you know when your proposed event has been moderated and accepted into the programme.

The application fee for a single event entry form is £24. For events with multiple dates the fee is £37. Please remit the fee once the application has been received. Early registration helps the festival avoid clashes of similar events. Significant known dates will be shown on the provisional calendar of events which will be filled in as applications come in.