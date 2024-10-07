Esk Events starts its seasonal workshops at ESK Eastbourne
ESK Events is run by Colette from A spoonful of sugar and Lisa from the Sewing hut, both concessions inside ESK Eastbourne, with the support from Bobby the owner of ESK they are able to bring some amazing Events from Craft workshops to sewing classes, Children's messy play and so much more to come.
Between them they have qualifications in Retail management, A degree in Art and over 25 years' experience in Childcare. Both are qualified Early Years Practitioners with SEN training, and a passion to give back, support the local community and the determination to succeed.
October Half term there is a Autumn Crafts workshop which has nearly sold out, this family workshop suits all ages, with age appropriate crafts. Children will make Autumn crafts such as pine cone owls, bird feeders, clay hedgehogs and Autumn light jars, then a Chocolate apple from the chocolate fountain and rice krispie pumpkins. There's even 2 Autumn photoshot areas included in the price for family's to take as many photos as they want.
At Santas workshop children can create crafts such as Baubles, snow globes, handprint gifts and magic reindeer food at the Reindeer bar. Make sweet treats-gingerbread biscuit houses and marshmallow snowmen.
Then visit the hot chocolate station and choose their yummy toppings, sit on the Hay bales and watch a short animation on the projector. Then through to visit Santa and choose a special gift and take plenty of memorable photos.
This is sure to be a fun traditional family festive workshop that your little ones are going to love. Sessions last around 1.5 hours.
They also have Santa paws, yes! You can bring your paw friends in to see Santa.
They have future plans for Baby & child first aid, Baby massage classes, Singing & story time, weekly messy play sessions, toddler groups and more.
ESK Eastbourne as its slogan says is a family store with a whole lot more and ESK events can't wait to add to the family store, to bring you family social events of interest to all age's groups in the community.
