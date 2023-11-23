ESK in Eastbourne to launch Christmas Grotto and festive market
The grotto will be launched at the store on Saturday, November 25 costing £5.
The grotto also includes meeting Father Christmas and having the chance to see the animated Elves workshop and visitors will be able to take as many photos as they like for no extra charge.
The child will also receive a ‘I’m on the good list certificate.’
There will also be a Christmas market outside of the store with lots of different local vendors offering a range of stalls including face painters as well as some mulled wine.
There will be a raffle at each market with some huge prizes including 1kg of pick n mix, a meat joint as well as coffee and cake for two.
The markets will run on November 24 and 25 as well as December 2, 9, 10 and 16.