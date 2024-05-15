Europe's leading festival for new music starts in Sussex

From April 15th to Saturday May 18th The Great Escape Festival will be taking place in Sussex.

The festival showcases established and upcoming artists, bands and musicians alike for four days. Located in Brighton, it’s a showcase of talent which sees the majority of the seaside city’s nightclubs as the venues for performances. Namely, Green Door Store, Chalk, Patterns, The Arch and Volks are among some of the clubs opening their doors to The Great Escape. The four-day event also includes music conferences. On their official website, it says: “It’s a programme of events presented especially for the 4000 music industry professionals that attend The Great Escape each year.