Europe's leading festival for new music starts in Sussex
The festival showcases established and upcoming artists, bands and musicians alike for four days. Located in Brighton, it’s a showcase of talent which sees the majority of the seaside city’s nightclubs as the venues for performances. Namely, Green Door Store, Chalk, Patterns, The Arch and Volks are among some of the clubs opening their doors to The Great Escape. The four-day event also includes music conferences. On their official website, it says: “It’s a programme of events presented especially for the 4000 music industry professionals that attend The Great Escape each year.
"It includes insightful panels and discussions lead by key industry collaborators, keynote conversations, the Partner Programme, and more.
"New for 2024 TGE introduces a transformation of its UK-leading conference with the introduction of new expert collaborators from across the music industry who will shape and elevate the programming of the event.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.