Everything you need to know about Hailsham Festival 2022

Hailsham Festival has a varied line-up of talented regional artists and a feast of music, dance, drama, literature and street entertainment.

The festival, which will be held from September 3-18 all over the town, is supporting Hailsham Foodbank.

Highlights to look out for:

Distinguished poet, broadcaster and presenter, Roger McGough

Acclaimed guitarist, Richard Durrant

Hailsham Nostalgia Fair

String - The Musical, a specially commissioned musical set in Hailsham and the surrounding area

Hailsham Choral Society

Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir

Hailsham Festival chairman Tony Biggin said: "The arts represent a vital component of our culture, enriching our community and creating a vibrant landscape from which we all benefit.

"I am thrilled that life is now sufficiently back to normal and that we have been able to create a festival programme of such breadth and quality."

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said: "Hailsham and the rest of East Sussex has such an amazingly rich seam of arts and culture. There is an amazing wealth of artistic talent, and it will be an honour for me to be part of this year’s festival and invite the community to put the festival dates in their diaries.

"Last year’s festival was nothing short of amazing with some truly great artists, writers, photographers, poets and music performers showcasing their talent across the Hailsham area. There was a positive atmosphere for the duration of the festival and I was grateful to everyone for turning up and supporting the town’s festival so well.

"I’m sure festival organisers will surpass all expectations again this year with events, now that we have resumed face-to-face events and activities following the restrictions we all experienced last year and in 2020.