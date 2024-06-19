Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excitement is building as Eastbourne prepares for Summer in Little Chelsea event.

The free family event is taking place on 10am to 5pm this Saturday 22nd June on South Street and Grove Road.

Alongside tons of stalls selling toys, cakes, handmade gifts and a variety of refreshments and a huge line up of entertainment that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Kicking off at 11:30am, the live entertainment will start with a Disney Princess Singalong at The Art House. Plus, you can meet the Princesses afterwards at Incredible Cake from 12:40.

They will be followed by the Amy Winehouse Experience then the Printers Playhouse Ukulele Army from 1:20pm until 1:45pm before the main act, The Normans, kick off one of their three sets at 2:15pm.

Children are also welcome to have a go at Tennis in the street with Set2Win or try their hand at Cricket with Eastbourne Cricket Club.

There will also be a penalty shootout for the football fans led by Polegate Grasshoppers Football Club.

Bluey and Bingo will also be there to meet and greet and have photos taken with families.The Art House Owner and one of the Event Organisers, Lucy Hancock said: “This event is all about celebrating Little Chelsea and all our town, and community has to offer. There’s so much to do at Summer in Little Chelsea that the whole family will enjoy – we are very excited.

“From plenty of food and drink, to handmade stalls, children’s rides, tennis and cricket coaching, potter’s wheel, biscuit decorating, sand art, Bluey & Bingo and of course and afternoon of live music.

“This event couldn’t take place without Helen Zurek from Incredible Cake, Nigel Berry from Grove Road Cards, Cathy Sandell from Profile Hair and Beauty and Michelle Spirou from Urban Ground – so a huge thank you to everyone involved.”

Luke Johnson from Eastbourne BID, said: “We have so much planned and can’t wait to see families of all ages enjoying everything our incredible community has to offer.

There is also a drawing competition for budding artists being run by Semantics Glass Engraving Studio throughout the day. Three lucky winners will have their drawings engraved on glass for them to treasure.