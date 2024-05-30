Exciting developments and events in John Lewis, Horsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

June promises much in John Lewis, Horsham with new extended ranges and exciting events.

John Lewis in Horsham is delighted to announce the introduction of gaming in our Tech Department. Ranges include Sony, Nintendo, X-Box and VR Headsets.

We will launch this area on Saturday 8th June and in line with our Summer of Sport programme we will challenge you to join our golf league. To find out more come and talk to our Partners in the Tech Department.

We have expanded our Home Accessories range with over 100 new cushions, new sofas and added another 100 new styles in Tabletop.

There will be more additions coming over the summer.

This weekend we welcome Popolo Ceramico who will be available to dp Baby and Hand Prints.

On Saturday 8th June we are combining with Intent91 to raise money for the 10 Little Toes Charity, the cycling event starts in store from 9am. Later in the day we will host a performance by the Ariel Theatre Company.

Further into June we welcome the Horsham Art Trail, with 5 artists exhibiting in store and our Beauty concessions will launch their "Pre Prom Pamper Party" on Thursday 20th June.