Scrummy afternoon teas for children, an exhilarating new zipline adventure and a fun scavenger hunt challenge are among the Easter activities on offer in the Littlehampton area for 2025.

Afternoon tea

Easter-themed afternoon tea for children with cupcake decorating and crafting is on offer at Riverside South Downs, by Houghton Bridge. The Easter, Kids Tea and Craft is suitable for children under 12, priced £10.95 per person.

Bookings are available weekdays from April 7 to 11 and April 14 to 17. Visit www.riversidesouthdowns.com to book a table – add a note in the comments requesting the children's Easter tea. Also available is self-drive boat hire, eBike and mountain bike hire.

Zipline adventure

An exhilarating zipline adventure is coming to Littlehampton for the first time this Easter, thanks to the events team at Arun District Council.

Skyfall is an award-winning outdoor attraction featuring dual ziplines, running in parallel along a 60-metre stretch. Rides can reach up to 21mph. It offers great sea views, high-speed excitement and a safe family-friendly activity for ages of four and above.

Located at Caffyns Field, the attraction will run from April 5 to 21, 12pm to 6pm daily. Single rides are £5, with multi-ride and family/group deals available. No need to book.

If you can prove you receive Universal Credit, you can collect a discount voucher from Chilgrove Community Centre on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9am to 4.30pm.

Scavenger hunt

Littlehampton Town Council has organised an Easter scavenger hunt for the Easter holidays, running from Friday, April 4, to Tuesday, April 22, for children aged under 16. Find all 14 Easter-themed images hidden by the Easter Bunny on shop windows and write what they are.

Entries will go into a prize draw and the winner will receive a bundle of sweet treats, courtesy of Bah Humbug Sweets. Entry forms can be picked up from The Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton, or from selected shops.

Celebrate Easter at Amberley Museum with exciting holiday activities

Family fun

Free Easter family events are running in Littlehampton High Street on Wednesdays, April 9 and 16l. Families are invited to enjoy rides, face painting, workshops, Easter Bunny meet and greets, and more.

Each event will have its own unique entertainment and workshops. For April 9, Daina Art Studios is holding a drop-in workshop as well as magician performances from David Croucher. For April 16, Creative Heart is hosting a free ticketed arts and crafts workshop, and there will be multiple appearances from a hula hoop and bubble entertainer during the day.

Craft and colouring

Free craft activities are on offer at Littlehampton Museum throughout the Easter holidays. Just drop in for Easter craft and colouring activities in the Butterworth Gallery from April 4 to 19.

The museum, at The Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton, is open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4.30pm and Saturday 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Nest building

Visit Rustington Museum for free Easter nest building, a children's craft event that is SEN inclusive. This holiday craft session will be running on Wednesdays, April 9 and 16, and on Thursday, April 17, from 10am to 1pm. No booking required.

Egg extravaganza

Celebrate Easter at Amberley Museum with exciting holiday activities from Wednesday, April 9, to Easter Monday, April 21.

Go on an Easter egg trail and explore the museum while solving clues, and get creative with hands-on Easter crafts to take home as a keepsake. On Wednesdays and Fridays, 11am to 3pm, head to the Learning Space to decorate your own wooden Easter egg and take part in an egg rolling challenge for extra Easter fun.

Pre-booking is recommended. For more information, visit amberleymuseum.co.uk

Lambing

Bookings have now opened for this years Lambing at Coombes Farm in Lancing. You can book and watch, and hopefully see lambs and calves being born, £6 adults, £4 children to book online, £1 extra on the gate. There will be the tractor rides to the top of the South Downs to see the animals out in the fields, payable on the day at £4 a head, as weather dependent. Visit coombes.co.uk/lambing for more information.