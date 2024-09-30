Exhibition held by Fairlight History Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday 12th October 2024 10.00 - 4.00. Fairlight Village Hall. Fairlight History Group will be holding an exhibition entitled Fairlight Before Fairlight Cove.

Entrance is free and refreshments will be available all day.

This covers the period from the dinosaurs to about 1920 when the first housing development started.

This covers the period from the dinosaurs to about 1920 when the first housing development started.

Do come along and enjoy the many exhibits on display and see how Fairlight grew.