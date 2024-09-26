Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

My Art: An Eclectic Mix is the title of Kate Rosie’s exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary running from October 1-13.

Kate said: “After a lengthy hiatus not exhibiting at any gallery due to two accidents in 2016/17, which resulted in major surgery, I finally did a solo exhibition in Lewes in 2022. After more surgery in 2023 I was able to start thinking about exhibiting in Chichester, local to where I live. Planning started soon after Chichester Open Studios back in April/May 2024.

“The driving force has always been a passion for art from being a young girl through to an adult. In this body of work I wanted to demonstrate different ways of working so as not to become formulaic. There are no limitations as to what one can do, and as we are all unique, that gives one permission to be unique in what we want to express visually through our art practice. Exploring and experimenting comes with joy and it is vital to continue in that vein so my work keeps on being fresh and new. As I paint semi-abstracts in landscapes and seascapes, in addition to still life, collage, and more recently abstracts, I hope I am able to appeal to a wider audience in my choice of subject.

“I am originally from the north-east of England and travelled south with my then husband and a babe in arms in 1977. As in most cases, art was a hobby as I combined it with bringing up a family. In 1997 my twin sister died of cancer, and from then until now, I have tried to reclaim some sense of identity loss. Within three years of her passing I turned my hobby into serious study as I embarked on a foundation course and a fine art degree (part-time) at UCA Farnham, over a period of seven years in total.

Kate Rosie (contributed pic)

“It was hugely challenging. However on the foundation course I discovered a penchant for 3D. For the first three years of my five-year degree I worked with raw materials, building and constructing installations. It was significant in as much as it provided me with an outlet for my grief that I couldn’t do with painting. In the final two years of my degree I reverted to painting and since graduating in 2006 I have continued and found my passion again. I do this in honour of my twin, for the gift of creating and the life lived without her. Any highlights can only be measured by my life after my twin and the love and support of family and friends who have also been on this creative journey with me.”

Also at the gallery is Artel 24, the new exhibition from Artel Contemporary from October 1-13. The exhibition will feature the work of Maureen Brigden, Sehila Craft, Sandra Izard, Sylvia Kopecek, Deborah Michelson, Lorraine Molins, Carol Naylor, Isabel Dodson, Deborah Richards, Tiffany Robinson, Martin V Smith, Helen Solly and Bridget Woods. Sehila said: “In a break from tradition, Artel artists do not have a theme for this year’s annual exhibition. Instead each artist has been developing their own working practice and will be showing a selection of this work.