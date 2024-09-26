Exhibition remembers artist John Tattersall Prentice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Works by John Tattersall Prentice form the next exhibition at the Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes from September 28-October 6 (closed Monday, Tuesday-Sunday 11am-4pm).

Georgina Boase said: “This is a retrospective exhibition of my father’s works. John Tattersall Prentice died three years ago, aged 98, after a full and happy life combining careers as a civil engineer and an artist. He painted chiefly in oils; landscapes often of scenes local to his home in Barcombe, Sussex. His later works reflected the exuberance of his theory of colour. John worked in other mediums too, most notably etching and aquatints and many of these finely crafted works have not been exhibited before.

“The show is dedicated to my father, a wonderfully humorous man who loved life and who gave to us art which we love and which we hope others do too.

“John Prentice was born in 1922. As a child living in Essex, he loved the sea, the mud flats, boats, barges and traffic of the Thames Estuary. Absorbed in art and model boat making, this was reflected in many of his paintings and etchings. He served in the war as captain in the Royal Engineers.

John Prentice (contributed pic)

“After the war, John changed tack and enrolled at Camberwell School of Art, under William Coldstream and contemporaneous with Victor Pasmore, Claude Rogers and Euan Uglow, the group described as Camberwell Easy. After completing five years at Camberwell, John moved to Devon to pursue a career as an artist and teacher at art school. At this time he entered and was highly placed in the international Rome art scholarship competition. Influences of the Camberwell School are clear in his painting.

“Aged 33, John returned to engineering to better support his young family. For most of his career he lectured civil engineering at London South Bank University. He continued to paint whenever possible. Living in Barcombe, John painted many landscapes of the Downs, the Ouse meadowland and the East Sussex coast. Whilst working in Libya, he produced a number of haunting desert landscapes. There followed three years in Indonesia and paintings of bustling Javan scenes.”