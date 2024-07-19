Explore two exciting new fun family trails at Raystede this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all animal lovers! Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare is pleased to announce its popular free Family Learning Days will be returning throughout the school summer holidays.

Taking place every Wednesday and Thursday, visitors can explore the site while learning more about the animals and the work of the rescue centre with two exciting new trails.

In late July and early August take part in the Animal Olympics and help select the winning squad! Which animals will go for gold? Which animal will be the best jumper? Which animal will win the swimming and running races?

Little ones will be able to take a break in the craft and cinema room and design a Raystede Olympic medal whilst enjoying some animal blockbusters. Other activities include the 30 second hamster wheel challenge and an agility course in the garden.

Animal Olympics at Raystede

Then from Wednesday 14 August in the second of the two summer trails, visitors will be able to learn more about some of Raystede’s lesser-known residents by completing the ‘Terrapin’s Tale’.

Follow the story of Terry the terrapin on a journey around the site before visiting Raystede’s new terrapin sanctuary and education ‘Shell-ter’. Find out why terrapins like Terry don’t make simple or easy pets and why the terrapins in the sanctuary will live at Raystede for the rest of their lives.

A tortoise treasure hunt will be taking place in the learning garden, and children can take part in an origami challenge in the craft room where they can create their own paper terrapin!

Gemma Price, Head of Education at Raystede said: “Our learning days are a fun way for families to better understand the welfare needs of some of the animals we have in our care. We believe that education about responsible pet ownership is vitally important as our rescue centre services are stretched like never before.

Terrapins Tale at Raystede

“Last year we had an unprecedented 4,500 requests to take in animals. Not all of these could be accommodated and it’s through our education and learning events that we can advise people about caring for the animals they might have at home.”

Family Learning Day visitors will also be able to claim a 10% discount in the on-site café when they spend £10 or more. The café is the perfect spot to enjoy a selection of hot and cold food, drinks, snacks and tasty homemade cakes.

Raystede’s Family Learning Days are free, but online booking is essential to avoid disappointment as these events are very popular. To book a place visit - https://www.raystede.org/family-learning-days/