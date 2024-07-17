Exploring British studio pottery at Pallant House Gallery

Lucie Rie, Large conical bowl and small bottle vase with flared lip 1980-81 Hussey Bequest, Chichester District Council 1985

Pallant House Gallery celebrates the continuing tradition of British studio pottery in its exhibition British Studio Ceramics: From Bernard Leach to Magdalene Odundo. The exhibition is free to visitors in the Gallery’s Print Room (until July 28).

Sarah Norris, head of collections at Pallant House Gallery, said: “This focused exhibition of over 80 works by 47 potters showcases the evolution and influence of British studio pottery from the early 20th century to the present day. The exhibition highlights the diverse range of techniques, styles and influences on artists and potters working in clay at the intersection of art, craft and culture.

“Presenting a selection from Pallant House Gallery's extensive ceramics collection, British Studio Ceramics: From Bernard Leach to Magdalene Odundo provides a wide-ranging overview of the tradition and practice, from the pioneering works of Bernard Leach and his contemporaries, such as Michael Cardew, Norah Braden and Katherine Pleydell-Bouverie to the contemporary ceramics of Edmund de Waal, Rupert Spira and Jacqueline Poncelet.

“The exhibition explores a century of British studio pottery from the 1920s to the 2020s. Visitors will discover how studio potters, through their hands-on approach to design, throwing, sculpting, decoration, glazing, and firing, continue to demonstrate craftsmanship and individuality working in response to industrial mass production.

“It considers the global influences that have shaped the tradition in Britain, from Japanese potter Shōji Hamada, who set up the Leach Pottery with Bernard Leach in 1920, to the contributions of European émigré artists such as Dame Lucie Rie and Hans Coper, whose work represent a pivotal moment in postwar developments in British pottery. It also considers the innovative practices of contemporary Japanese ceramicists in Britain such as Akiko Hirai, Kaori Tatebayashi and Takeshi Yasuda, and of Sudanese-British potter Siddig El Nigoumi and Kenyan-born British potter Dame Magdalene Odundo who draws on cultural references from East and West Africa and Mexican burnished clay vessels.

“The exhibition presents the two main tendencies in British studio ceramics: functional ceramics created by Bernard Leach and his followers, such as Michael Cardew, Katherine Pleydell-Bouverie, Janet Leach and Richard Batterham; and more sculptural ceramics created in the postwar period by potters including James Tower, Alison Britton, Ewan Henderson and Aneta Regel Deleu.

“The exhibition is drawn from numerous gifts and bequests, from the Gallery’s founding collection bequeathed by Walter Hussey Dean of Chichester Cathedral (who collected Hans Coper and Lucie Rie), to recent gifts of contemporary ceramics from Mark Golder and Brian Thompson and a recent bequest from Bob Lockyer (1942-2022).”