Families Enjoy Hailsham Heritage Walk and Quiz Trail Event

Families in Hailsham and the surrounding area turned out to take part in a heritage walk and quiz trail around the town last weekend.

The Hailsham Heritage Walk, a special event organised by the Town Council in partnership with Hailsham Historical Society and taking place on Friday and Saturday [18th/19th August], provided an enjoyable and educational experience for people of all ages and featured a self-guided walking tour, historical talks, quizzes and activities for children.

By following the directions on the Quiz Trail sheet provided, those taking part in the walk followed a route around the town, visiting sites of historical and heritage importance to seek the solutions to a series of questions dotted around the route. QR codes were stationed at each site which when scanned with a smartphone provide a link to further information and clues to quiz questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children received a free Hailsham Heritage Walk Activity Leaflet, which included games, various challenges, a scavenger hunt and more.

Hailsham Heritage Walk and Quiz Trail participants

On both days, the event commenced with a short talk on the town's heritage from historical society members, who were also on hand to answer any questions regarding the heritage trail and walk.

Prizes were given for winners of the heritage quiz and children's activity leaflet lucky dip, including a voucher for a table of four for a traditional Sunday roast dinner at Callenders Restaurant in the high street.

"Town Council staff and members of Hailsham Historical Society thought it would be a great idea to invite people to take part in the walk, exploring the town's eventful history," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager, Mickey Caira. "Those who took part thoroughly enjoyed the event which included a self-guided walk taking people on a fascinating journey around the historic sites of Hailsham and telling the story of the town's heritage."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The event also featured presentations and talks from the local historical society and a chance for participants to win prizes via the quizzes and children's activities which were available to those who purchased copies of the Hailsham Heritage Trail Map & Guide."

Introdcution to event by Hailsham Historical Society Chair Richard Goldsmith

Copies of the Hailsham Heritage Trail Map & Guide are available to purchase (£2) from the Town Council offices in Market Street during opening hours (9am-4pm, Monday to Friday except bank holidays).

The guide includes historical photos and a description of each of the 27 buildings or locations of interest that make up the Hailsham Heritage Trail. The map itself directs people around the town centre and its outskirts visiting such sites as ‘The Stone’, a Grade II listed building, originally built in the 1320s and probably the oldest house in the town and Hailsham Parish Church (formerly St Mary’s Parish Church), a Grade I listed building dating back to the early 15th century.

The Trail also covers the ‘Fleur de Lys/Inglenook’ in Market Street – which was originally built in the reign of Elizabeth I (1540) as part of the original hostelry of the town and ‘Cortlandt’ in George Street, a Grade II listed building originally occupied by American Philip van Cortlandt who fought on the British side in the American War of Independence, before ceasing to be a residence in 1932 when it was bought by the then Hailsham Rural District Council for use as offices.

Other sites of interest include the Old Court House, Hailsham Pavilion, Wellington Lodge, the old Village School and the site of the former Hailsham Railway Station.