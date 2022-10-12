1. Dogs Trust Shoreham

Dogs Trust Shoreham is hosting 90-minute free Hallowe'en workshops for children aged seven to 11 and their families, where they can learn how to be safe around dogs and how to show their canine companions they love them. The workshops will use ghoulish games and activities and must be booked in advance. Options include the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre on Monday, October 24, at 2.30pm. To book, email [email protected]

Photo: Nancy Sticke / Pixabay