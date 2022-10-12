Whether it is right on your doorstep or a short drive away, you should find something to help pass this time this October half term. There are free options as well as paid-for activities, at varying prices.
1. Dogs Trust Shoreham
Dogs Trust Shoreham is hosting 90-minute free Hallowe'en workshops for children aged seven to 11 and their families, where they can learn how to be safe around dogs and how to show their canine companions they love them. The workshops will use ghoulish games and activities and must be booked in advance. Options include the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre on Monday, October 24, at 2.30pm. To book, email [email protected]
Photo: Nancy Sticke / Pixabay
2. Splashpoint Leisure Centre
Funtime sessions are running every day at Splashpoint Leisure Centre during half term, including mats and floats for some sessions and the inflatable for others.
Photo: Steve Robards SR2004271
3. Rustington Museum
Get crafty at Rustington Museum this half-term with free activities, making spooky items, from October 25 to 27, 10am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 3pm. Fancy dress welcome and no need to book, just turn up.
Photo: Rustington Museum
4. Littlehampton Museum
Anchors Aweigh! is Littlehampton Museum's way of celebrating Littlehampton’s maritime heritage, with a family-friendly boat making activity over October half-term, from Saturday, October 22, to Saturday, October 29. Visitors can build their own creations using Lego bricks and add them to the museum's seascape. This is a drop-in activity and everyone is welcome. Entry free.
Photo: Littlehampton Museum