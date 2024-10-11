Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Enterprise Centre in Eastbourne is set to host a number of family friendly festive fun events this Christmas.

Feastival Events will be bringing the UK’s first Magical Flying Elevator to Eastbourne, offering an adventure to visit Santa at the North Pole.

The experience will take residents on a journey like no other, allowing them to see the snowy landscapes of the North Pole and meet Santa himself in his workshop.

Residents will ‘soar through the air’ alongside Santa's reindeer taking in the sights and sounds of Eastbourne, Space and finally landing at the North Pole, where you’ll meet Santa.

The Santa Experience is open from November 27 until Christmas Eve from midday to 5pm daily.

This experience is suitable for children of all ages and under 1’s can attend for free.

The Lightning Fibre Ice Rink will also return for a fourth year to the Enterprise Centre.

Enjoy a magical skating session at the Eastbourne ‘real ice’ rink, experience the thrills of the ice no matter what level of ability, nothing says Christmas more than a spin round the ice with family & friends making memories at this special time of year! Skating aids and helmets are also available to hire. The ice rink is open from December 6 to 31.

Rob Reaks, Lightning Fibre’s Sales and Marketing Director, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Lightning Fibre Ice Rink for a fourth consecutive year.

“Since the Ice Rink ‘returned’ to Eastbourne town centre in 2021, it has been enjoyed by tens of thousands of children and adults and drawn more people into Eastbourne during the busy festive period, benefiting many local businesses. “