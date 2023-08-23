Family fun afternoon set to arrive at Eastbourne Downs Golf Course
The event will be taking place at the course on East Dean Road on Saturday, August 26 between 1pm and 3.30pm.
Visitors will be able to try their hand at putting, chipping and even Tri Golf - a fun official alternative version of golf.
Tri Golf is played with light plastic clubs and rubber balls with shots aimed at bright colourful targets that can be attached to the floor or wall.
Eastbourne Downs Golf Course members will be on hand to accompany first time players around the course, or for those who are already experienced members of another golf club, they may try out the course unaccompanied.
Eastbourne Downs Golf Course, a friendly course ensuring affordable golf for all, has an 18-hole golf course with a clubhouse and garden which are both open to the general public.