BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Family fun afternoon set to arrive at Eastbourne Downs Golf Course

A free Family and Friends Fun afternoon will return on Saturday, August 26 at Eastbourne Downs Golf Course.
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:45 BST

The event will be taking place at the course on East Dean Road on Saturday, August 26 between 1pm and 3.30pm.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at putting, chipping and even Tri Golf - a fun official alternative version of golf.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tri Golf is played with light plastic clubs and rubber balls with shots aimed at bright colourful targets that can be attached to the floor or wall.

Eastbourne Downs Golf Course members will be on hand to accompany first time players around the course, or for those who are already experienced members of another golf club, they may try out the course unaccompanied.

Eastbourne Downs Golf Course, a friendly course ensuring affordable golf for all, has an 18-hole golf course with a clubhouse and garden which are both open to the general public.