Family fun aplenty at Chichester's Fishbourne Roman Palace

February Half Term at Fishbourne Roman Palace will offer plenty for families looking for a great day out in Sussex.

Fishbourne Roman Palace near Chichester is hosting At Home With The Romans this February Half Term

Fishbourne Roman Palace - the largest Roman property in the UK - is hosting At Home With The Romans this February Half Term, a week-long programme of activities exploring what life was like 2,000-years-ago.

From arts and crafts to falconry, hairstyling to jewellery making, there’s plenty for families of all ages to enjoy this February Half Term.

The price of general admission to the site near Chichester includes access to all the activities.

On Wednesday (February 15th) and Friday (February 17th), Fishbourne Roman Palace will host Birds of Prey demonstrations from Hawking About.

And children’s author Ally Sherrick will be visiting the Palace on Wednesday (February 15th) and Thursday (February 16th) to read from her new book Vita & the Gladiator.

Entry includes admission to the whole site meaning visitors can also marvel at the 2,000-year-old mosaics, which are the largest and finest collection of in-situ Roman floors in the country.

Plus, they can explore the museum featuring items found on the site by archaeologists when it was discovered in 1960.

Every day during February Half Term (13th to 17th February) Fishbourne Roman Palace is hosting a range of free, fun activities taking place across the site, including Roman hairstyles, falconry, arts and crafts and more.

- Mosaic Monday: Learn how the Romans made their mosaics, create your own and help us build a giant mosaic!- Tasting Tuesday: Learn how the Romans cooked and what they ate, try out some authentic Roman foods yourself!- Woodland Wednesday: See Hawks, falcons and owls up close in a birds of prey display- Thumbpot Thursday: Get stuck in to making some Roman-style pottery- Fashionable Friday: Have a Roman makeover and make yourself at home in the Palace

Activities are on offer each day inside the Palace and around the site. Try your hand at arts and crafts and jewellery making Or follow an activity trail around the Palace for a chance to win a prize.

Students from Chichester College Hair and Beauty department will also be joining us for the week to show how Romans used to wear their hair.

Admission for adults is £13 with students and children (aged 5 to 17) costing £5.50. Family tickets start from £22.

Members of Sussex Past, which is also known as The Sussex Archaeological Society, can visit Fishbourne Roman Palace and the other Sussex Past heritage sites and museums, including Lewes Castle & Museum and Michelham Priory House & Gardens, free of charge. Membership starts at £47 for an individual, £70 for joint membership and £52 for a family.

As the Society is a registered charity, it is possible to Gift Aid tickets.

