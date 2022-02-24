Family fun at Chichester Canal - gallery

On Wednesday, February 23, from 10am – 3pm the community volunteers offered family friendly activities at the Heritage Centre at the Canal Basin.

Children took part in crafts and activities, including making masks and models.

The family friendly waterside café was open all day. The popular boat trips are running through half term too, twice a day at 1200 and 1345. Booking in advance is recommended.

Chichester Canal is operated and maintained by the Chichester Ship Canal Trust, a small, volunteer led, self-funded charity. The purpose of the Trust is to preserve and maintain an attractive and accessible canal, safeguarding the unique heritage and natural habitat, for present and future generations to enjoy. In 2022 it is 200 years since the first formal opening of the canal, celebrated with a programme of anniversary events.

The Trust offers seasonal scheduled boat trips, catered cruises and private hire for events and celebrations. Visitors can relax in the popular waterside Café or explore 200 years of history in the award-winning Heritage Centre. The Trust offers seasonal row-boat hire, canoe and SUP licences, accessible towpath walks and family activities.

For more information please contact [email protected] or call 01243 771363

Find us on social media @chichestershipcanal on Facebook and @chichestercanal on Twitter and Instagram.

