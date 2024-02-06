Family fun coming up in Crawley

Richard Cadell & Sooty.(contributed pic)

Saturday, February 10, 1pm and 3pm, Studio: The Magic Word. In a secret, magical forest lives the beautiful Forest Queen. It is summer and the forest is warm; the Queen loves dancing in the dappled sunlight, but in the winter she becomes cold and hungry. One day she decides to visit the Forest Elf on the other side of the wood as she knows he has food and a warm cloak. But the Queen is rather spoilt and does not know how to ask nicely. Once she learns The Magic Word she discovers the beauty of sharing and the joys of true friendship. “A ballet from Let’s All Dance Ballet Company for family audiences with magical dancers, costumes, crystal clear storytelling and lots of humour, this is a heartwarming tale for all ages,” said a spokesman.

Monday, February 12, 12 and 3.30pm, Theatre: Fireman Sam Live! The Great Camping Adventure. “Brand new for 2024. Norman wants to go on an adventure to impress his friends so when two famous animal explorers arrive in Pontypandy, he decides to follow them into the mountains. But when Norman discovers a rare red squirrel, one of the explorers decides to take the glory for themselves, leaving Norman stranded in a cave. Now it's up to Fireman Sam to save the day.”

Wednesday and Thursday, Feb 28 and 29: Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out. “Peppa Pig is back in her oinktastic brand-new live show, Fun Day Out! Join Peppa, along with her family and friends as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party. It’s going to be an exciting and fun-packed day. Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles and even swim in the sea!”