Family fun day at Eastbourne care home

Mortain Place are holding a family fun day to help raise money for Inspire Sussex new mini bus.

Mortain Place, Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne are holding a family fun day on Saturday June 1st.

The event is being held to help raise money for Inspire Sussex, so they can get a new mini bus. The charity and the home have a wonderful relationship, with regular Swoove classes being held at the home for Inspire's service users in which Mortain's residents can get involved also.

The family fun day will have a wide variety of musicians and performers, including East Sussex School of Circus Arts, Knockhatch, Defiant Sports, raffles, tombolas and more! And a food trucks will also be on site in case anyone gets peckish. The event is being sponsored by Barwells Solicitors and will be covered by Seahaven FM with help from Morrisons Eastbourne.