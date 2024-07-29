Family fun is promised at Chichester Festival Theatre’s Knees-up on the Park

CFT's Knees-up on the Park. Pic by JOHAN PERSSON

Chichester Festival Theatre is promising Knees-up on the Park, a “family day of pure excitement” on Sunday, August 11 from 10am to 5pm.

Taking place in Oaklands Park, it will be a day for all the family – no minimum age, free entry plus bookable sessions.

A spokesman said: “This activity-packed day of entertainment and community spirit has something for everyone. Serving up a true celebration of all things Chichester, there will be local live music, cracking comedy, delicious street food and independent local stalls. Dance like no one is watching in a silent disco, unravel the secrets of CFT’s heritage treasure trail and ignite your creativity.”

