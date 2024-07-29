Family fun is promised at Chichester Festival Theatre’s Knees-up on the Park
Taking place in Oaklands Park, it will be a day for all the family – no minimum age, free entry plus bookable sessions.
A spokesman said: “This activity-packed day of entertainment and community spirit has something for everyone. Serving up a true celebration of all things Chichester, there will be local live music, cracking comedy, delicious street food and independent local stalls. Dance like no one is watching in a silent disco, unravel the secrets of CFT’s heritage treasure trail and ignite your creativity.”
Live music includes Jo Gibbings, Martha Hitt, redbook, Charles Plassard and Gloria Miller. The shopping quarter features art, jewellery and clothing from VeryArsh and Power of Women. Family fun includes garden games, Owliver! from The Big Hoot Art Trail, heritage family trail, face painting and pop-up family fun, and street food will offer authentic Japanese home-cooking from Gohan in Arundel, stone-baked pizza and tasty treats in the Café on the Park, plus ice creams. The event is free entry, with a range of bookable sessions you can browse at cft.org.uk/knees-up. Some bookable sessions are free; others start from £6. UK Harvest is a charity partner for this event.
