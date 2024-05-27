Family history group to get talk on East Sussex women and World War One

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family Roots, the family history society for Eastbourne and district, have their next meeting on Thursday, June 6 when Dr Chris Kempshall will tell us all about 'East Sussex Women and World War 1'.

Whilst fighting raged in Europe and beyond, victory in the First World War was not simply dependent on the actions of those in the trenches.

As a ‘Total War’ the actions of those on the home front were crucial in maintaining the war effort. In this talk, Chris Kempshall will examine the actions of East Sussex’s women during the war, both the work they did and the sacrifices they made between 1914 and 1918. In a time when women were heavily prejudiced against, it will also evaluate whether they were sufficiently rewarded at the conflict’s conclusion.

Family Roots is for all those who want to trace their family tree. The society is very active, with quarterly magazines, meetings and offers a warm and friendly welcome to members and visitors at all our monthly meetings.

Nurse of the Almeric Paget Massage Corps.

Our meetings are at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne BN20 8XN, entrance in Farlaine Rd. Doors open at 7pm with Chris Kempshall’s talk at 7.30pm.