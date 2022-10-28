Tickets to visit Santa on Saturday, December 3 at his Grotto will cost cost £8 per child and include a gift.

Booking to meet Father Christmas at the Museum is essential.

Tickets are available divided into 30 minute time slots. There are eight tickets available per time slot.

The Novium Museum is set for some festive fun as Father Christmas will be making a visit to the Chichester museum.

If your allotted time is 11:00, you will see Father Christmas between 11:00am and 11:30am.

Children will visit Santa individually or as a family group and not with the other ticket holders.

Time slots available on Saturday, December 3 are: 10:00am - 10:30am, 10:30am - 11:00am, 11:00am - 11:30am, 11:30am - 12:00pm, 12:00pm - 12:30pm, 1pm - 1.30pm, 1.30pm – 2pm, 2pm -2.30, 2.30pm – 3pm, 3pm – 3.30pm and 3.30pm - 4pm.