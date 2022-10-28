Edit Account-Sign Out
Father Christmas is coming to the Novium Museum

The Novium Museum is set for some festive fun as Father Christmas will be making a visit to the Chichester museum.

By Sam Pole
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 2:20pm

Tickets to visit Santa on Saturday, December 3 at his Grotto will cost cost £8 per child and include a gift.

Booking to meet Father Christmas at the Museum is essential.

Tickets are available divided into 30 minute time slots. There are eight tickets available per time slot.

    If your allotted time is 11:00, you will see Father Christmas between 11:00am and 11:30am.

    Children will visit Santa individually or as a family group and not with the other ticket holders.

    Time slots available on Saturday, December 3 are: 10:00am - 10:30am, 10:30am - 11:00am, 11:00am - 11:30am, 11:30am - 12:00pm, 12:00pm - 12:30pm, 1pm - 1.30pm, 1.30pm – 2pm, 2pm -2.30, 2.30pm – 3pm, 3pm – 3.30pm and 3.30pm - 4pm.

    To find out more information and to book, visit: www.thenovium.org/christmas.

