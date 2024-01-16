Feathered family fun this February half-term at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre

Calling all budding birdwatchers! This half term, kids are taking over the bird hides at Arundel Wetland Centre for The Big Hide Out!

WWT Arundel Wetland Centre will be hosting a fun-filled festival of bird-themed events for February half-term, giving families a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get up close with the UK’s greatest winter wildlife.

Taking place from Saturday 10 to Sunday 18 February, ‘The Big Hide Out’ will see WWT Arundel turn its hides into Hideouts filled with birdy crafts, beginner birdwatcher sessions, hands on sessions exploring bird beaks and lots more for all the family to enjoy.

Binoculars and telescopes will be available to try in the Discovery hide, and experts on wetland nature will be on hand to help guests discover many of the birds that flock to the centre from around the world in the colder months.

Kids take over the hides during The Big Hide Out at Arundel Wetland Centre

Budding and seasoned bird spotters alike should be on the lookout for cattle egrets, lapwings, marsh harriers and kingfishers.

Lizzy Pearce, Learning Manager at Arundel Wetland Centre commented: “It’s amazing what you can see when you hide in the right place. This February half-term, our bird hides will become the perfect Hideouts for families to spend a fun-filled day together discovering incredible winter wetland wildlife.”

As well as The Big Hide Out, families visiting Arundel Wetland Centre this February half-term will be able to enjoy lots of other wild and wonderful activities, including:

· Booking a ride on the Wetland Discovery Boat Safari

Try a scope or binoculars in the Discovery hide.

· Follow the Quentin Blake at WWT: Drawn to Water Trail

· See the warden talks and Diving Duck Fish feed a noon

· Meet the Pelican Keepers at their talk and feed at 2 pm each day

