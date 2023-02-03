Themed ‘from Winter to Spring’, on Wednesday, February 15, the Community Team will be waiting to welcome parents and their children at the Heritage Centre. From 10am to 3pm activities on offer will include making snowflakes, colouring winter and spring pictures and decorating a snowy owl mask.

The Canal will also be hosting the Chichester Fringe at half term. On Thursday, February 16, Chichester Fringe will be leading two events at the Canal Basin, to entertain children aged four to eight. At 10am or 3 pm, children can join in for an hour of fun with Elly and her toy box. Children are invited to come along in fancy dress and bring a favourite toy if they wish. The event will cost £5 per child, with booking available at https://chichestercanal.org.uk/canal-cafe/