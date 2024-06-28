Felpham Village Conservation Society Fete July 13th - a Summer Sizzler

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Come join us at Felpham's Summer Sizzler!

The Old Rectory Gardens, Felpham is the place to be on July 13th between 12pm-5pm.

Live music from the world's number one Take That tribute Band - Rule the World, The Kelsey Shantymen, Mike Fry on Guitar, will keep your toes tapping.

Attractions including a barbecue, Pimm's and Beer Tent, ice cream, tombola, stalls and fabulous games.

Last year's fun

From Splat the Rat to face painting, there is something for everyone.

Sensational raffle prizes include a night at the Beachcroft Hotel, cream tea at Bailiffs Court Hotel and a day pass at Butlins.

PLUS the chance to win an Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd generation) sponsored by Bay Tree Estates.

Come and join us at this summer's unmissable event.