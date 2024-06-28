Felpham Village Conservation Society Fete July 13th - a Summer Sizzler
The Old Rectory Gardens, Felpham is the place to be on July 13th between 12pm-5pm.
Live music from the world's number one Take That tribute Band - Rule the World, The Kelsey Shantymen, Mike Fry on Guitar, will keep your toes tapping.
Attractions including a barbecue, Pimm's and Beer Tent, ice cream, tombola, stalls and fabulous games.
From Splat the Rat to face painting, there is something for everyone.
Sensational raffle prizes include a night at the Beachcroft Hotel, cream tea at Bailiffs Court Hotel and a day pass at Butlins.
PLUS the chance to win an Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd generation) sponsored by Bay Tree Estates.
Come and join us at this summer's unmissable event.
See you soon.
