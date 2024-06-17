Fentimans brings the flavours: Exclusive mixer partner at The Pop-Up Hotel thanks to Creative Pod
As music lovers begin to count down to the five-day Glastonbury festival weekend, our team is thrilled to announce the sponsorship of the summer, brokered by Creative Pod's sister company, ECHO International, specialising in meaningful, long-term partnerships with renowned brands worldwide.
The Pop-Up Hotel promises the finest, premium weekend stay for festival goers pushing the boundaries of luxe glamping. These hotels make the perfect hideaway for those who crave the comfort of a home away from home whilst getting the full festival experience.
Lucky guests get to tuck into breakfast hampers, brunches, feast nights, and even room service carefully prepared by on-site chefs. Aching from the endless singing and dancing? Unwind in the spa or take a dip in the Pop-Up Hotel pool to cool off from the summer heat. After a long day of festival fun, guests can peacefully lay their heads in king-size beds inside fully furnished rooms complete with luxury interiors. You’ll never want to leave.
Creative Pod’s Head of Commercial, James Turner, says: "This iconic partnership brings the ultimate festival flavours creating the perfect balance between the pleasures of luxury camping and luscious British-brewed drinks in time for the most anticipated music event of the country. We couldn’t have paired a better duo!"
