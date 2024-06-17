Fentimans brings the flavours: Exclusive mixer partner at The Pop-Up Hotel thanks to Creative Pod

By Creative PodContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Creative Pod is delighted to unveil this delicious collaboration between Fentimans, home of British botanically brewed beverages, and The Pop-Up Hotel, a luxury, boutique glamping accommodation ready for summer 2024.

As music lovers begin to count down to the five-day Glastonbury festival weekend, our team is thrilled to announce the sponsorship of the summer, brokered by Creative Pod's sister company, ECHO International, specialising in meaningful, long-term partnerships with renowned brands worldwide.

The Pop-Up Hotel promises the finest, premium weekend stay for festival goers pushing the boundaries of luxe glamping. These hotels make the perfect hideaway for those who crave the comfort of a home away from home whilst getting the full festival experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lucky guests get to tuck into breakfast hampers, brunches, feast nights, and even room service carefully prepared by on-site chefs. Aching from the endless singing and dancing? Unwind in the spa or take a dip in the Pop-Up Hotel pool to cool off from the summer heat. After a long day of festival fun, guests can peacefully lay their heads in king-size beds inside fully furnished rooms complete with luxury interiors. You’ll never want to leave.

The Pop-Up Hotel Pool.The Pop-Up Hotel Pool.
The Pop-Up Hotel Pool.

Creative Pod’s Head of Commercial, James Turner, says: "This iconic partnership brings the ultimate festival flavours creating the perfect balance between the pleasures of luxury camping and luscious British-brewed drinks in time for the most anticipated music event of the country. We couldn’t have paired a better duo!"

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.