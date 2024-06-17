Fentimans brings the flavours: Exclusive mixer partner at The Pop-Up Hotel thanks to Creative Pod

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Creative Pod is delighted to unveil this delicious collaboration between Fentimans, home of British botanically brewed beverages, and The Pop-Up Hotel, a luxury, boutique glamping accommodation ready for summer 2024.

As music lovers begin to count down to the five-day Glastonbury festival weekend, our team is thrilled to announce the sponsorship of the summer, brokered by Creative Pod's sister company, ECHO International, specialising in meaningful, long-term partnerships with renowned brands worldwide.

The Pop-Up Hotel promises the finest, premium weekend stay for festival goers pushing the boundaries of luxe glamping. These hotels make the perfect hideaway for those who crave the comfort of a home away from home whilst getting the full festival experience.

Lucky guests get to tuck into breakfast hampers, brunches, feast nights, and even room service carefully prepared by on-site chefs. Aching from the endless singing and dancing? Unwind in the spa or take a dip in the Pop-Up Hotel pool to cool off from the summer heat. After a long day of festival fun, guests can peacefully lay their heads in king-size beds inside fully furnished rooms complete with luxury interiors. You’ll never want to leave.

The Pop-Up Hotel Pool.