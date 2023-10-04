Ferring Scarecrow Festival set to return even bigger and better for its third year
This year's event is raising money for Ferring Girlguiding and there will be prizes for the scarecrows judged first, second and third.
Girlguiding leader Joanna Tuck said: "Weʼre raising £500 to help fund activities and resources for Ferring Rainbows, Ferring Brownies, Ferring Guides and our volunteer leaders.
"Girlguiding has had a presence in Ferring for many decades and we have a long history at our home, St Andrew's Church. The Covid pandemic impacted our membership greatly – both in young members and volunteer adult leaders.
"In Ferring, we have maintained the three section groups throughout the challenges of the last few years and our young membership has continued to grow!
"The Girlguiding leadership teams in Ferring would love to welcome more girls and support them to have amazing adventures and exciting experiences.
"In order to offer a varied and dynamic programme, with access to all the awards and accredited achievements that Guiding offers, we need to ensure our groups are properly resourced.
"Any fundraising we are able to achieve is amazing and helps us to deliver more activities to more girls from Ferring and the surrounding communities."
Entries for scarecrows close on October 10. Email fe[email protected] for details and to register your entry.
A donation of £5 for scarecrow builders can be paid in cash at The Orange Tree or online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joanna-tuck
Trail the village from October 21 to 29 to find all the scarecrows and unscramble the letters you find on the pumpkins on the way to make three words.
Maps will be available online for free or you can purchase a copy for 50p at The Orange Tree, in Sea Lane, Ferring.