Festival for people with learning disabilities to take place in Emsworth in July

Emsworth sports and social club have announced plans to run a festival for people with learning disabilities on July 8 between 2pm and 9pm.

By Jack RatcliffeContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:20 BST
The club have created this follow logo for the event!
The club have created this follow logo for the event!

The club have decided the call the event LD Club Fest and includes a curtained side lorry as a main stage which will host Bands, DJs, and singers and dancers and will be one of the biggest events it has ever pulled off.

There will be a chance to try out festival style face painting as well as catering vans for people! Not only this, there will also be a photo booth where audience members will be able to take photos to share and remember the day.

The club have decided to make the event completely free for everyone and all you need to do is turn up on the day.

