Festival for people with learning disabilities to take place in Emsworth in July

Emsworth sports and social club have announced plans to run a festival for people with learning disabilities on July 8 between 2pm and 9pm.

The club have created this follow logo for the event!

The club have decided the call the event LD Club Fest and includes a curtained side lorry as a main stage which will host Bands, DJs, and singers and dancers and will be one of the biggest events it has ever pulled off.

There will be a chance to try out festival style face painting as well as catering vans for people! Not only this, there will also be a photo booth where audience members will be able to take photos to share and remember the day.

