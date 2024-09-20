Festival of Chichester looking for new committee members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The committee behind the Festival of Chichester is looking for new members as it starts to work towards 2025.

Festival of Chichester chairman Phil Hewitt said: “We were delighted with the way that this summer's festival went, with some excellent events and some strong attendances, and we're excited now to start thinking about next summer's Festival of Chichester. However over the summer we have lost a couple of people from the committee, as inevitably happens. People are busy and our lives are all so demanding these days. But we take the view that change is definitely good for the committee and therefore we are now looking for a couple of new people to come and join us.

“Between September and July we meet on Zoom once a month for a couple of hours at most, generally on the first Wednesday of the month, and the good thing is that over the years we have established a good pattern of what needs doing when. It's just that we are rather down in numbers at the moment and we would be delighted to hear from anyone who would like to volunteer to join us. Please just get in touch with me at [email protected].

“The committee is very relaxed and friendly with the responsibilities shared amongst us. The gaps we have at the moment are for someone to help us with our fund-raising and also someone to help us with our brochure distribution. If anyone is interested in joining us, we promise the gentlest and friendliest introduction to the way we work and plenty of opportunities to suggest ways in which we might do things differently and more efficiently. We like to think that we are always open to new ideas, but the main thing that we can promise is the chance to take part in something that we all believe is incredibly worthwhile, something that really enhances our Chichester summer and something that really does give a chance to Chichester area people to properly celebrate and display their skills, talents and abilities on a proper, respected and established platform.

"So if that appeals to you and you can spare a few hours we would love to hear from you.”