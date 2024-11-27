Festive fun kicks off in Eastbourne with Meads Magic
The free Christmas market will transform Meads Street into a festive wonderland between 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, November 29.
Established in 2012, the event attracts more than 3,000 to the village and is the first major event on Eastbourne’s Christmas calendar, according to the organisers.
There will be a restored Victorian carousel providing rides for the children and we'll also have another great selection of local makers, artists and food producers.
The market offering hand made jewellery, candles, paintings, prints, cards and toys plus delicious sweet and savoury morsels to eat – all created and produced by local artists and artisans, will also be a part of the festive event.
On the main stage school at the event choirs from Bede’s, St John’s and St Andrew’s will be singing carols and Christmas songs and there will also be performances by local musicians, The Howlerz and local gospel trio The Remnant. Meads Street restaurants Ancient Grains, Xing Fu and Ren’s Kitchen will also be serving their street food and if you fancy a glass of warming mulled wine, then look no further than Chapman’s Wine Merchants on the corner of Matlock Road. 3000 visitors The highlight of the event will be Festive Parade down Meads Street when The Howlerz will lead Santa and his elves to the main stage where he will greet the crowd with a special Christmas message.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.