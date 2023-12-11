Festive fun with Mid Sussex Brass Band

Mid Sussex Brass Band offers its annual Christmas concert on Thursday, December 21 at 7.30pm at St John The Evangelist Church in Burgess Hill.

Mid Sussex Brass Band (contributed pic)

Tickets are available on the door or in advance from Burgess Hill Help Point or www.ticketsource.co.uk./stjohnschurch.

Spokeswoman Isobel McFarlane said: “Mid Sussex Brass Band will be celebrating Christmas 2023 in its usual style with a concert of festive music and carols. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the Christmas music and refreshments.

“As well as providing entertainment, Mid Sussex Brass Band aims to stimulate and support local musicians of all ages and abilities. It is inviting local people to come along and show their support for live music and amateur musicians in the area. The band is always keen to encourage new members to join. It welcomes players at all levels and of all brass instruments.”

Mid Sussex Brass Band musical director Jonathan Wood said: “We’re really enjoying preparing for our annual Christmas concert. We look forward to seeing regulars and new faces on December 21 when we’ll do our best to get you in the mood for Christmas with a programme of festive music for everyone.

“Mid Sussex Brass Band performs a range of music to suit all tastes across Sussex and further afield at concerts, community events and private functions. The band welcomes new players to join rehearsals, which take place each Thursday at Manor Field Primary School in Burgess Hill. It also has a youth band, which gives local young people a low-cost opportunity to try their hand at learning a musical instrument. Youth band rehearsals start at 6.45pm, followed by the senior band at 8pm.”

The Mid Sussex Brass Band was formed in May 1986 following the amalgamation of the Haywards Heath Town Band and the Burgess Hill Brass Band.

