FILM REVIEW: The Substance - grotesque, thrilling, brilliant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Substance (18), (141 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

It’s utterly grotesque; it’s revoltingly over the top; and it is certainly way too long. But The Substance is also shot through with brilliance, a remarkable vision which brooks no boundaries to the awfulness it descends into. And that’s meant as a compliment. Presumably the moral is that you shouldn’t ever linger so long in the loo that you overhear what other people are saying about you. That’s the first step towards all-out horror for Demi Moore’s fading star Elisabeth Sparkle, a one-time megastar whose Walk of Fame pavement star we watch decline in the cleverest of opening sequences. We see it become battered, cracked and trashed – setting up nicely the moment that Elisabeth overhears that she is going to be ditched from the rather rubbishy keep-fit TV show she’s just about clinging onto.

Completely and understandably distracted, she’s soon in a car crash, recovering from which a dodgy medic slips an advert for The Substance into her pocket – an invitation which she pieces together from the clues. She then heads to the grottiest part of town where a packet awaits her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poor old Demi. She had bad enough a time all those years ago with her Faustian pact in Indecent Proposal. She hasn’t learnt a thing.

The Substance starring Demi Moore

Far too eagerly she accepts The Substance which in the weirdest bit of fantasy involves a quick injection while standing starkers in front of the bathroom mirror. Elisabeth then plunges to the floor, writhes around a lot and then Margaret Qualley rips her back open from the inside and wriggles out. Margaret Qualley AKA Sue AKA a better (ie younger) version of Elisabeth. The idea is that only one of them can be out and about at any one time. The idea is that they do one week on, one week off.

Except that Sue isn’t terribly good at keeping to the rules. In a Cinderella moment we quickly find out what happens if you stay a moment too long before switching.

The result is very bad news for Elisabeth. In fact progressively worse news for her as the two, who are supposed to be two halves of the same whole, become sworn enemies and the bitterest of rivals. This is Moore at her absolute best. It’s difficult to remember the last time she was quite so compelling on the screen. It is an electrifying performance especially as the whole thing plummets into the darkest and most foul of fairy tales. We’ve got the witch-like bald old hag; we’ve got the princess in the beautiful party frock. And of course, there are plenty of shades of Dorian Gray in there as well as the whole thing goes deeper and deeper into the most gruesome horror. A better film would probably have been half an hour shorter, but there is absolutely no doubting its commitment to be as gross as it possibly can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What it all means, well, you could probably write several theses on what it is saying about body image and ageing, about expectations and the cult of the young, about the cruelty of the TV industry and about the desperation of those edged aside.

Director Coralie Fargeat throws absolutely everything at it.

Think of the ghastliest body images you can imagine.

The Substance will trump every one of them – a thrilling, provocative piece of cinema which hits you with total visual onslaught.