Final-year fine-art degree show time at the University of Chichester

It’s final-year degree show time for the fine art students at the University of Chichester, a time of great pressure but also great excitement as they look back over all that they've achieved over the three years and look forward to all that lies ahead in careers that are just beginning.

The show is open to the public at St Michaels, University of Chichester, Bognor Regis campus, PO21 1HR from Friday, June 7-Wednesday, June 12, 11am -6pm weekdays, 11am-4pm weekend. It then moves to Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary. The gallery has offered the students a graduate exhibition from June 25-July 7, funded by The Arts Society Chichester.

Tim Sandys-Renton, programme coordinator for fine art and admissions tutor, is promising a great show, accounting for three-quarters of the students’ third/final year and 0.45 of the total degree, “the final manifestation of three years of experimentation, investigation and consolidation.

“Each student discovers their own personal way to express their own ideas using their own choice of materials and processes (textiles, print, painting, sculpture, digital) and their own style and approach.

"Each year the exhibited results are wonderful; unique, unexpected and beautifully made. Watching students grow over the three years of their BA degree is amazing; they move from a position of uncertainty to a position of clarity, their talents blossoming as they gather momentum. I feel privileged to be part of this creative process.”

Bel Lowe is among the graduating students: “I create large abstracts using acrylic and oil pastels which I tear up and layer. They blur the line between painting and sculpture and immerse the viewer in colour and energy. My goal is to rediscover my inner child through this therapeutic process and inspire others to embrace their creativity.

“I came straight after A level art in the Woking area and I came to Chichester. I've always loved the coast and being by the beach. My whole family has always liked to travel down here in the summer. I'd never been to Chichester before but it just I just fell in love with the place straight away. I was so lucky to come here and I've moved here down here permanently now.

“The course has been amazing. I struggled at school just in general. I struggled with the education system which felt very much one-size-fits-all. I've always been a very creative person and learning in a classroom environment just didn't really engage me at all but coming to university has been a whole different experience. This course really suited me and I think the academic tutors really understand that if you're a creative person you don't fit well into the classroom environment. The tutors really get to know you and to understand you and they personalise the way that they speak to you. It really has been a very personal experience here.