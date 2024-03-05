Find a new hobby, challenge or passion at the Arundel Community Fair
Entry is free, and there will be refreshments available – donations welcome for the charities Keep Me Breathing and Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur.
There will be a free children’s trail in the Town Hall and free storytelling sessions by Polly Atkinson from Arundel-based organisation Children Reading for Life at 11.30am and 1pm, complementing the various sessions at the Arundel Literary Festival (7-9 March at The Victoria Institute).
- Try your hand at strategy games – the classic game of Chess and the ancient Chinese game Go – a board game of territory and capture
- Find out more about the arts scene in Arundel from groups such as Drip Action Theatre Company, The Victoria Institute and Arundel Festival of the Arts
- Engage with community projects supported by Town Council working groups or valuable community resources such as Arundel Post Office
- View a specially curated exhibition of artwork and sculpture from the pupils of Arundel Church of England School on the theme of ‘Sea to Shore’
- Join a group to find a new hobby or passion - maybe our town's thriving Arundel WI, Arundel Petanque Club or Arundel Creative Embroiders?
- Find out more about the town’s Green initiatives from the Arundel Green Team Greening Arundel project, the Repair Café Arundel and the monthly sustainable workshops run by volunteers at the Norfolk Centre
- Talk to representatives from Arundel Museum – why not get involved as a volunteer?
- Visit the troops of the 137 Java Battery who will be on the Town Hall terrace, weather permitting, with equipment and displays for visitors to interact with as well as to showcase their recent activities in the town
- Find out the latest news from Arundel Community Land Trust and the affordable housing project at Ford Road
- Chat to the team from Love Arundel/Visit Arundel and find out more about how they can support your community group or business
- Agencies including West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and the WSCC Resilience & Emergencies Team will be on hand to engage with residents about any issues they may have
This event will showcase our collective community spirit and provide a platform for local organisations and groups which exist for the benefit of residents of Arundel and the neighbouring villages.