Find a new hobby, challenge or passion at the Arundel Community Fair

Arundel Town Council are hosting a Community Fair at the Town Hall on Saturday 9 March, from 11am – 2pm. Come along to find a new hobby, discover new groups to support and volunteer with, explore new causes to champion, engage with partner agencies signposting support and advice and find out how you can make the most of all Arundel has to offer.
Published 5th Mar 2024, 09:51 GMT
Entry is free, and there will be refreshments available – donations welcome for the charities Keep Me Breathing and Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur.

There will be a free children’s trail in the Town Hall and free storytelling sessions by Polly Atkinson from Arundel-based organisation Children Reading for Life at 11.30am and 1pm, complementing the various sessions at the Arundel Literary Festival (7-9 March at The Victoria Institute).

This event will showcase our collective community spirit and provide a platform for local organisations and groups which exist for the benefit of residents of Arundel and the neighbouring villages.

