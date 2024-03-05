Find a new hobby, challenge or passion at the Arundel Community Fair

Arundel Town Council are hosting a Community Fair at the Town Hall on Saturday 9 March, from 11am – 2pm. Come along to find a new hobby, discover new groups to support and volunteer with, explore new causes to champion, engage with partner agencies signposting support and advice and find out how you can make the most of all Arundel has to offer.