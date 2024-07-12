Findon date for classic Noël Coward comedy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Changeling Theatre is staging Present Laughter for its annual outdoor tour this summer, with dates including Findon Place, Findon on Saturday, July 20 and Brighton Open-Air Theatre from July 24-26.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noël Coward’s biting satirical comedy about the cult of celebrity has been billed as ‘the best comedy of its kind’. As Sarah Raine, founder and managing director, says: “The play centres around the character of Garry Essendine, a superstar actor and personality, who graces the front covers of all the most fashionable magazines. A charismatic playboy, he is the toast of the town on both sides of the pond.

“About to embark on another world tour, Garry is suddenly overwhelmed by an identity crisis. With everyone wanting a piece of him, Garry recognises his own toxic desire to be in the spotlight. Essendine, for the keen eye, is an anagram of neediness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Present Laughter is a largely autobiographical play, with many of the characters based on writer Noël Coward’s inner circle. It is a razor sharp and highly comic exploration of the ups and downs of fame brought up to date by Changeling in the Instagram age where the leading man struggles to present his genuine self above the magnitude of his stage, screen and social media persona.”Directed by Rob Forknall, Present Laughter follows in the footsteps of Changeling’s previous productions of Coward’s Blithe Spirit and Hayfever.

Present Laughter (contributed pic)

“It promises to be hilarious and fast-paced with beautiful design, new music and thrilling performances. 2024 marks Changeling’s 23rd year of outdoor touring since the company first toured Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream back in 2001. It also marks the 125th birthday of Noël Coward. This summer the company will be touring Present Laughter alongside Shakespeare’s enduring history play Henry V.”

Changeling’s creative director Rob added: “Any Noël Coward play is a guaranteed Changeling audience pleaser: witty, clever and brilliant fun. Like most of Coward’s work, Present Laughter is a play of our times despite having been written 85 years ago. In the age of social media and the cult of the media personality, we’re bringing Present Laughter bang up to date. There will be lots of familiar references from Robert Downey Jr to the film Barbie. And of course, lots and lots of laughs.”

The company will perform Present Laughter in outdoor locations until Sunday, August 18 in venues as diverse as Penshurst Place and Margate Main Sands to a wide range of public gardens, parks, amphitheatres and many of the county’s best loved castles. Changeling Theatre produces entertaining theatre in non-traditional locations for community audiences across south-east England. Its productions range from re-interpretations of Shakespearean classics to working with new writers.