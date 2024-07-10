Findon Place to host Open Garden in aid of Worthing charity Guild Care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The glorious gardens of Findon Place will be open to visitors on Sunday 28th July between 2pm and 6pm. The event is being hosted by the owners of this privately owned country estate at the foot of the South Downs Country Park, with all ticket sales being kindly donated to Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care.

Tucked away down a private drive, the classical Georgian Grade II* listed property is surrounded by manicured lawns and beautiful floral borders with views of parkland and Cissbury Ring. Guests are invited to wander the gardens to discover the outstanding landscaping over the years which now features majestic tree lines, the south-facing Great Lawns and various Walled Gardens, each with a distinctive style.

Marc Yarrow, head of fundraising at Guild Care, said, “This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy these amazing gardens which will be open especially for visitors for the afternoon of Sunday 28th July. We’re extremely grateful to the owners for so generously opening these gardens in aid of Guild Care. The funds raised from ticket sales will help support the various charitable services we provide in Worthing and the surrounding areas for older people, people living with dementia, and people with learning disabilities.”

Findon Place will be hosting a pop-up café for tea on the terrace with lots of delicious cakes and other refreshments. There will also be a variety of stalls to peruse and if anyone would like to hold an additional stall, particularly for plants or crafts, they are invited to contact [email protected] to find out more.

The gardens at Findon Place have year-round appeal but are in full bloom in summer. Of special note is an arch covered with scented white jasmine which leads to The Walled Flower Garden which is planted with traditional English country garden borders. Peonies, roses, lavenders, and dahlias offer joyful, seasonal colours and scents, while herbs and vegetables can be seen thriving in the working kitchen garden. Beyond the swimming pool is an ornamental yew allee and for those who prefer a longer stroll, the woods and parkland are all accessible for a walk.

Tickets are essential for the Open Garden which takes place at Findon Place, Horsham Rd, Worthing, BN14 0RF on Sunday 28th July between 2pm and 6pm.