Fine art staff at the University of Chichester offer exhibition

By Phil Hewitt

Group Arts Editor, Sussex Newspapers

Published 7th Sep 2024, 08:05 BST
Tim Sandys-Renton (contributed pic)placeholder image
Tim Sandys-Renton (contributed pic)
Fine art staff at the University of Chichester are hosting INDEXICAL, a two-week art exhibition at the Bognor Regis campus.

Work by Elizabeth Colley, Zeljko Ivanković, Christopher McHugh, Matt O'Dell, Tim Sandys-Renton, Andrea Vassallo and Anne White will be on display.

The exhibition starts on Thursday, September 5 and runs to Saturday, September 14. It is free entry and viewing by appointment only (get in contact via the email [email protected] or call 01243 816253). The exhibition is open from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays, and midday to 4pm on Saturdays. Meet the Artist events take place on Saturday, September 7 and 14 from 12pm to 4pm, and these are free events with no booking required. There is also a panel discussion taking place on Thursday, September 12 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. To book a free place, email [email protected] or call 01243 816253. Finally, a wrap event takes place on Saturday, September 14, from 6.30pm to 8pm. The exhibition will be held in the Fine Art Studios at St Michael’s House on the Bognor Regis campus which can be found using the post code PO21 1HR.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tim Sandys-Renton is Level 6 coordinator and teaches across a variety of modules. His specialist area is sculpture and his research includes constructed mixed media works and artist studio provision in the region.

Christopher McHugh is Level 5 coordinator and teaches across undergraduate and postgraduate modules. His specialist research area is painting, and he is a founding member of Red Herring Studios.

Related topics:University of ChichesterWorkBognor Regis
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice