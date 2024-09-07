Fine art staff at the University of Chichester offer exhibition

Fine art staff at the University of Chichester are hosting INDEXICAL, a two-week art exhibition at the Bognor Regis campus.

The exhibition starts on Thursday, September 5 and runs to Saturday, September 14. It is free entry and viewing by appointment only (get in contact via the email [email protected] or call 01243 816253). The exhibition is open from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays, and midday to 4pm on Saturdays. Meet the Artist events take place on Saturday, September 7 and 14 from 12pm to 4pm, and these are free events with no booking required. There is also a panel discussion taking place on Thursday, September 12 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. To book a free place, email [email protected] or call 01243 816253. Finally, a wrap event takes place on Saturday, September 14, from 6.30pm to 8pm. The exhibition will be held in the Fine Art Studios at St Michael’s House on the Bognor Regis campus which can be found using the post code PO21 1HR.