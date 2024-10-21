Fireworks spectacular to be held at Hailsham school
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This Friday 25 October there is a family firework spectacular at Grovelands School. Gates open 5.30pm.
Refreshments, pizza, fish and chips, hot and cold drinks, ice creams and doughnuts on sale alongside funfair rides, fun and games, stalls.
Fireworks start at 7.30pm.
Discounted pre-bookable tickets at pta-events.co.uk/frogs
£5 adults, £4 child, pre-school free.