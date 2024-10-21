Fireworks spectacular to be held at Hailsham school

By Jenny Seale
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2024
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 09:06 BST
This Friday 25 October there is a family firework spectacular at Grovelands School. Gates open 5.30pm.

Refreshments, pizza, fish and chips, hot and cold drinks, ice creams and doughnuts on sale alongside funfair rides, fun and games, stalls.

Fireworks start at 7.30pm.

Discounted pre-bookable tickets at pta-events.co.uk/frogs

£5 adults, £4 child, pre-school free.

