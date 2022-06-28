'Firm family favourite' event returns to Eastbourne after two years off

Eastbourne 999 will take place this weekend (July 2-3) in Western Lawns from 10.30am-5pm on Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sunday.

The event has been running for 35 years but it hasn’t gone ahead the last two years due to covid.

The two day showcase is attended by hundreds of uniform representatives and vehicle appliances with demonstrations from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Maritime & Coastguard Agency and the RNLI, and is supported by Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).

999 Eastbourne (photo by Graham Huntley)

Head of tourism at Eastbourne Borough Council Annie Wills, said, “The 999 display is a firm family favourite in our busy events schedule.”

EBC lead member for tourism and culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “This is a perfect opportunity for budding young firefighters, cadets, paramedics and more to discover more about our brilliant first responders and have a go at some fun activities too.

“After the extreme pressures of the covid pandemic over the last two years, there is no better time to celebrate and applaud the amazing work of our blue light heroes, so please do come along and meet the teams for yourself for a fascinating day out.”

The event is free to attend with stalls selling food and drink, as well as children’s rides on site.

999 Eastbourne (photo by Graham Huntley)

Saturday July 2:

11am – Opening ceremony

11.30am – Road traffic collision demo

12pm – British Transport Police dog display

999 Eastbourne (photo by Graham Huntley)

12.45pm – East Sussex Fire & Rescue cadets

1.15pm – Network Rail & British Transport Police – public order demo

2pm – RNLI

3pm – CPR demo

3.30pm – Cliff line rescue demo

4pm – Hot oil/chip pan fire fighting demo

4.30pm – Road traffic collision demo

Sunday July 3:

11.30am – Road traffic collision demo

12pm – British Transport Police dog display

12.45pm – Hot oil/chip pan fire fighting demo

1.15pm – Network Rail & British Transport Police – public order demo

2pm – RNLI

3pm – CPR demo

3.30pm – Cliff line rescue demo

4pm – Hot oil/chip pan fire fighting demo

4.30pm – Road traffic collision demo