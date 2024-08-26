First-ever on-stage le Carré is Chichester Festival Theatre sell-out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre was a sell-out long before the run started.

The first-ever John le Carré novel to be adapted for the stage, it will be in Chichester from August 23-September 21, adapted by David Eldridge, directed by Jeremy Herrin, the tale, at the height of the Cold War, of disillusioned British spy Alec Leamas who is persuaded by the veteran agent George Smiley to stay ‘in the cold’ for one last risky operation against the powerful leader of the East German Secret Service. But Leamas has committed a cardinal error: he’s fallen in love…

Playing Leamas is Rory Keenan: “I don’t know why le Carré hasn't been done before (on stage). I'm sure we've all read the books but I think they're very hard to reduce into two hours of drama. There are lots of moving parts in the novels and I expect people have tried in the past but he is just so detailed in his work and it's actually impossible to introduce every element but what David Eldridge has done is to reduce it to the bare essentials, the central questions and in doing so he has managed to lift out what is the most tense and what is the most intriguing and to create at the same time a really fluent piece of drama. I'm really excited at what has come together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the excitement is to be working on the premiere: “It gets published and you see your name on the leaf at the beginning and it's good to know that you originated the role. It’s hard sometimes if you're doing a show that has got a very well known history with a track record of previous actors. It can be difficult to ignore that and in that sense it's easier to know that what you are doing has not been done before.

Rory Keenan in rehearsal for CFT's The Spy Who Came In From The Cold. Photo Johan Persson

“Leamas is a guy who is at the end of his tether. He's had a long period out in the cold in the East, working on the other side of the wall. He is a guy when we meet him who has lost his informants one by one. He has seen them all die, and his intention is come back to London. But he is tempted to do one last job and that's where the play begins.

"He is very tired and emotionally drained but there is one person he would like to seek revenge upon and that's one of the central questions of the play. Should you be working for the greater good or how far do you push the envelope? Should you do immoral things?

“But with Leamas there is a third element which is the element of love which manages to transform everything. It makes things richer and more enjoyable and more euphoric but also makes them incredibly complicated and dangerous. There is the fear he will not only compromise himself but he will compromise everybody else. He is doing the one thing you should never do which is to get close to people, and when you do that you can't do your job. He constantly struggles with that throughout the play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Spying has taken its toll. Spying is lying and pretending to be someone you are not, and deep down all he wants is to be a truthful person.

"He has seen the absolute damage that dishonesty and backhandedness does and he finds it hard to justify his actions and the actions of the people he works for.”