First-ever Spring Festival at Petworth House and Park

Petworth - daffodil displays and Rotunda, National Trust Images, John Miller

Spokesman Michael Cole said: “Celebrate the arrival of spring at Petworth House and Park with a sensational new festival featuring talks, demonstrations, art and craft workshops, family activities and thousands of radiant daffodils. Normal admission applies.

“A two-day Makers Market will kick things off, held in partnership with Petworth Pop-Up, where visitors can find high quality artisan gifts and a range of beautiful handmade products including jewellery, homeware, textiles and art.

“From March 29-23 gardening enthusiasts will be treated to a series of free talks and demonstrations from specialist speakers in the garden theatre, including horticulturalist and broadcaster Frances Tophill, garden designer and presenter Arit Anderson, author Robyn Booth, colour history expert and curator of Brighton Pavilion Alexandra Loske, and Caroline Ikin, curator of Gertrude Jekyll’s former home Munstead Wood.

“Guided foraging walks with Terra Vitum will offer a unique chance to connect with nature and explore the woodlands, meadows and hedgerows of the park and gardens, explaining the myths, folklore, history and edibility of common and unusual wild food.

“For the creative-minded, there will be fun and informative spring-themed, bookable workshops including botanical drawing, wreath making, lino cut spring and Easter card making, and willow weaving where participants will learn the techniques to craft their own natural sculptures.

“There is a packed family programme during the Easter holidays, with drop-in crafts available in the Battery House from April 3-10 for £3 per child, and the buggy-friendly paths of the Pleasure Garden can be explored on a free family trail, with activities along the way and six nature-inspired willow sculptures to discover.

“If that's not enough, the garden will be carpeted in radiant daffodils thanks to the 4,000 new bulbs the gardeners have been busy planting to enhance their renowned display. Petworth’s Gardens and Outdoor Manager Martyn Burkinshaw will be giving tours of the Pleasure Garden from March 25-29.”

Sue Rhodes, visitor operations & experience manager, said: “We’re so excited to welcome visitors to our inaugural Spring Festival. Petworth really is the perfect place to enjoy the changing seasons, and spring is a very special time here. Our talks, workshops and family activities will immerse our visitors in the wonders of nature, not to mention our gorgeous garden which will be covered in many varieties of daffodils and spring flowers.”