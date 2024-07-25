First Midhurst Street Festival set to fill the streets with music

Chris Simmons (contributed pic)

As musician Chris Simmons says, when you hear music filtering through the air it completely changes the atmosphere of a town, hugely enhancing it.

And that's precisely what he is aiming for with the new Midhurst Street Festival on Saturday, July 27 with free entry all day. It will be a day-long celebration of music and of just being outside, with road closures and businesses spilling out onto the streets for a continental alfresco feeling. There will be two stages. The Cross Stage will run from 11am to 8pm and the Town Square Stage will run from midday to 8pm. On the Cross Stage, the musicians are 11am – Will; 12.30pm – Cristian Herrera; 2pm – Stewart Taylor; 3.30pm – Dean Dyson; and 5pm - Jack Boyd. On the Town Square Stage from midday to 4pm, Jam Cafe presents kids musical activities including: sing along workshop with Sarah; ﻿making music workshop; and percussion workshop, with live performances from Creative Beats Young People, followed by performers Archie Ray and Petrol Money.

As Chris says: “This is the first Midhurst Street Festival and the idea is to fill the town of Midhurst with music. We have got buskers from all over the country playing on two stages. We're shutting the roads and encouraging the businesses to spill out and just for everyone to enjoy the music filling the air. On the Market Square Stage we've got a lot of entertainment for children and on the Cross Stage we have got lots of buskers. We've got a selection of flamenco and 60s and 70s pop and originals and folk and rock. We got something for everybody. We have got about 20 performers. I have found people that I know through my network. For this first one I wanted to make sure that the quality was there. It's about street performers and we want art and we want vintage goods to be sold and we just want to do something a little bit different for Midhurst but the quality has to be there. I used to busk on the streets and I know quite a lot of people that busk and it was through those connections but going forward we will perhaps have more stages and we will open up to auditions.

