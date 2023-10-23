BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Fishbourne Scarecrow fundrasier begins today

There’s more than 40 scarecrows on show at this year’s trail.
By Henry Bryant
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Today marks first day of the Fishbourne Scarecrow Trail which will run from Monday (Today), October 23 to Sunday, October 29.

Entry forms to the trail are £5, with the money being raised for ‘Friends of Fishbourne School’ and ‘Let’s All Play’ project at Fishbourne park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friends of Fishbourne School (FOFS) organise fund-raising activities throughout the academic year for children.

Most Popular
    ScarecrowScarecrow
    Scarecrow

    Forms are avalibale from the following places: The Woolpack, The Bulls Head, The Fishbourne centre, Roman Palace, Barreg Cycles and H M Scarterfield.

    The event organisers Facebook page wrote: “There has been lots of creative work going on behind the scenes to create some amazing scarecrows.

    "This promises to be a fun half term activity and a great way to raise money for our school and the play park project.”

    Updates to follow, including video footage of what to expect when partaking in the trail.