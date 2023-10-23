Fishbourne Scarecrow fundrasier begins today
Today marks first day of the Fishbourne Scarecrow Trail which will run from Monday (Today), October 23 to Sunday, October 29.
Entry forms to the trail are £5, with the money being raised for ‘Friends of Fishbourne School’ and ‘Let’s All Play’ project at Fishbourne park.
Friends of Fishbourne School (FOFS) organise fund-raising activities throughout the academic year for children.
Forms are avalibale from the following places: The Woolpack, The Bulls Head, The Fishbourne centre, Roman Palace, Barreg Cycles and H M Scarterfield.
The event organisers Facebook page wrote: “There has been lots of creative work going on behind the scenes to create some amazing scarecrows.
"This promises to be a fun half term activity and a great way to raise money for our school and the play park project.”
Updates to follow, including video footage of what to expect when partaking in the trail.