Jo Gibson from Zumba With Jo is organising Dance For Dinners at The Shoreham Centre, with support from Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury and Adur District Council chairman Andy McGregor.

She said: "As Christmas comes closer, it’s time to think of the people that really are going to find it hard this year to feed themselves and families, which is why I wanted to try to get some funds raised.

"Dance for Dinners is a fabulous dance fitness event for The Trussell Trust because we want to make sure no one goes hungry. It is a unique two-hour event to raise money for foodbanks in Worthing, Shoreham-by-Sea and Littlehampton."

Most Popular

Jo Gibson from Zumba With Jo is organising Dance For Dinners at The Shoreham Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instructors in Zumba, Zumba Gold and BollyX will join Jo on stage on Saturday, November 12, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Tickets are £15 in advance from www.zumbawithjo.com and doors at The Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham, will open at 2.15pm.

Jo said: "The event is being attended by the mayor of Worthing, who will be drawing the raffle, Latest TV and the chairman of Adur Council, who will be opening the event."

Restaurant vouchers, gym passes and a cut and blow dry are among the raffle prizes. Businesses who would like to donate a prize should email [email protected]