1. Five reasons why Sussex is the most glorious place to be this weekend – and one reason why it's not
From East to West Sussex, our county always has plenty to offer – but this weekend is set to be especially glorious.Photo: Peter Cripps
2. Glorious weather
With warm weather forecast for East and West Sussex over the weekend and the week to come, now might be the time to ask; has summer finally arrived? Coastal areas look set to be cooler than elsewhere over the weekend but, with temperature highs of 20°C in Bognor Regis and Worthing, 21°C in Eastbourne, 22°C in Brighton and 23°C in Hastings, there’s plenty of reasons to visit the beach. Things are looking similarly seasonal further inland: Horsham will reach 22°C on Saturday (July 27) and 24°C on Sunday (July 28), while Crawley will reach temperatures of 23°C on Saturday and 25°C on Sunday.Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
3. Glorious villages
There are hundreds of villages in Sussex, and each has its own charm - so charming, in fact, that The Telegraph's senior travel writer, Greg Dickinson, was compelled to compile his own top 10, ranking our county's villages. Following The Telegraph’s top 10, our reporters pulled their expertise and knowledge together to compile an alternative list of the county’s most charming villages. From Firle in East Sussex to Bosham in West Sussex, the county has 375 picturesque, chocolate-box villages that are waiting to be explored - and why not when the weather is set to be so glorious this weekend.Photo: Contributed
4. Glorious Goodwood is just round the corner
Glorious Goodwood - aka the Qatar Goodwood Festival - begins on Tuesday (July 30) and looks set to benefit from warm, sunny weather as thousands of race-goers flock to the South Downs. It's traditionally one of Sussex's summer highlights, both from a sporting and social viewpoint, as people enjoy top-class flat racing and all the sights and sideshows that go with it. The festival, which runs until Saturday (August 3) and will be shown live on ITV each day, has as its highlights three Group 1 races - the Goodwood Cup, the Sussex Stakes and the Nassau Stakes. But there is much more to it - from free strawberries for all racegoers to the Magnolia Cup race of amateur female riders, which has raised well over £2m for charity in just over a decade.Photo: Malcolm Wells
