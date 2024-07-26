Five reasons why Sussex is the most glorious place to be this weekend – and one reason why it's not

4 . Glorious Goodwood is just round the corner

Glorious Goodwood - aka the Qatar Goodwood Festival - begins on Tuesday (July 30) and looks set to benefit from warm, sunny weather as thousands of race-goers flock to the South Downs. It's traditionally one of Sussex's summer highlights, both from a sporting and social viewpoint, as people enjoy top-class flat racing and all the sights and sideshows that go with it. The festival, which runs until Saturday (August 3) and will be shown live on ITV each day, has as its highlights three Group 1 races - the Goodwood Cup, the Sussex Stakes and the Nassau Stakes. But there is much more to it - from free strawberries for all racegoers to the Magnolia Cup race of amateur female riders, which has raised well over £2m for charity in just over a decade.Photo: Malcolm Wells