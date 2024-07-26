Flying the flag for The Factory Live in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a hugely tough time for small music venues, The Factory Live in Worthing is delighted to say it's getting its message out and is even hoping to expand the number of gigs it offers.

Marketing and programming manager there is Stephen Sheldrake who is loving the role: “The unique selling point of the Factory Live is that we're based on an industrial estate fairly close to Worthing train station. It's the kind of place where you would walk down the street and not really know that it is there but once you step into it, you will definitely just think ‘Wow! This is really cool!.

“It's a great place. I's a cool purpose-built music venue. It is there for music rather than a million and one other reasons. We do lots of other things but the point that it is for music and it's all about the atmosphere. It's a 285-capacity venue so it's not overwhelmingly large and everyone feels like they're really close to the performers. There's a wonderful sense of community and we make sure that we look after everyone. Everyone knows that they're safe and everyone knows they are going to have a great night out. The thing is to let people know that it is there because once people discover it they will love it. A big part of my role is getting the word out because we just don't have the footfall that a town centre venue would have. You can plaster posters all over the venue but the footfall is so minimal that you just don't get people rocking up by chance. You really do have to shout about the venue as much as possible all over the town centre and then when people come along and discover it you have to make sure that they will have a great experience.

“A couple of years ago we had a lot of tribute acts and I think all venues coming out of the lockdown were like that and were struggling.”

Stephen Sheldrake. Credit C Ellis Photography

And even now for so many music venues the struggles continue: “The rate at which music venues are closing down is scary. In general for the business the situation is very bad, and a lot of that stems from the cost of living crisis and the fact that things are so expensive. And the fact that some people see the arts and entertainment as a bit of a luxury even though we know that for people's mental health it can be absolutely vital.

“But we are very fortunate that the building started out as Soundhouse Studios. There are six rehearsal studios here and those studios have been able to fund so much of what we do in the same way that Worthing Theatres has a fantastic cinema that supports their live events as well. We have bands coming in to rehearse and artists and theatre companies. You can hear rock bands belting out covers from one room on one day and then in another room there's a solo piano player and it's just all part of what we do and that's another advantage.

"We haven't got the natural footfall but because of where we are we don't have the constraints of a noise curfew and that gives us a freedom.

